Salado resident James Keeton, a former Fort Hood soldier, said he was driving his wife to the Austin airport early Thursday morning when a thunderous sound and flash of white seemed to envelop his new 2023 Chevrolet Blazer.
Something happened, but Keeton, 57, and his wife weren’t exactly sure what it was at first.
“We just saw white light,” said Keeton, adding his driver-side window was also shattered during the incident, which happened on Interstate 35 between Salado and Jarrell about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
“I pulled over onto the frontage road because all the electronics were dead,” he said.
His wife initially thought someone may have fired a gun at their vehicle, Keeton said, but the couple soon realized what it was: a lightning strike had hit their vehicle.
Fortunately, they were not injured other than some ringing in their ears, said Keeton, who served as a logistics officer at Fort Hood from 1995 to 2000.
“Like trees, houses, and people, anything outside is at risk of being struck by lightning when thunderstorms are in the area, including cars,” according to the National Weather Service. “The good news, though, is that the outer metal shell of hard-topped metal vehicles does provide protection to those inside a vehicle with the windows closed. Unfortunately though, the vehicle doesn’t always fare so well.
“A typical cloud-to-ground, actually cloud-to-vehicle, lightning strike will either strike the antenna of the vehicle or along the roofline. The lightning will then pass through the vehicle’s outer metal shell, then through the tires to the ground.”
Lightning strikes can damage a vehicle’s antenna, electrical system, windows and tires, according to the weather service. “It’s also possible for the lightning to ignite a fire which could destroy the vehicle.”
Keeton said his Blazer’s exterior has scorch marks all over it.
While the odds of getting struck by lightning are extremely low — perhaps one in a million — Keeton said he wants to make people wary of driving in bad weather. He said it’s safer to stay indoors rather than drive through a thunderstorm.
Keeton has also been talking to Chevrolet officials about the incident, and they have tentatively agreed to swap out his vehicle, which he just bought four months ago, with a brand new one, he said.
Chevrolet’s research and development folks are interested in taking a look at the vehicle, Keeton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.