Lightning 1.jpg

James Keeton said a lightning strike Thursday morning shattered the driver-side window to his 2023 Chevrolet Blazer.

 Courtesy photos | James Keeton

Salado resident James Keeton, a former Fort Hood soldier, said he was driving his wife to the Austin airport early Thursday morning when a thunderous sound and flash of white seemed to envelop his new 2023 Chevrolet Blazer.

Something happened, but Keeton, 57, and his wife weren’t exactly sure what it was at first.

Lightning 2.jpg

