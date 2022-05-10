A major crash Tuesday morning is causing a traffic jam on Interstate 14 in Killeen near the Clear Creek gate at Fort Hood.
Videos on social media showed one car on fire and another that had rolled over and was severely damaged.
The wreck is in the westbound lanes of I-14, going towards Copperas Cove near the Clear Creek Road overpass, and traffic was backed up for about a mile, according to Google traffic maps.
This article will be updated.
