One man is dead after a major vehicle rollover on Interstate Highway 14 near the Clear Creek Road overpass Wednesday afternoon.
Anthony Ty-Shawn Alston, 24, was driving westbound on the highway in a 2002 Dodge truck and investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers showed that Alston used “faulty evasive action” turning the wheel hard to the left while traveling in the outside lane, according to a news release from DPS.
The vehicle lost control and skid across all lanes of travel striking a guardrail near Central Texas College and Fort Hood’s Clear Creek gate.
The vehicle rolled over multiple times in the median and Alston was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene at 3:40 p.m. by Justice of the Peace John Guinn, according to the news release.
