Multiple people were injured and taken to a hospital after a Ford Escape and a Ford F-250 towing an animal trailer collided on Clear Creek Drive Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened about 10:30 a.m. in front of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Killeen police are investigating the crash and temporarily closed one eastbound lane of Clear Creek Road.
This article will be updated.
