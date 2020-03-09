A Copperas Cove intersection is now a four-way stop in all directions near a busy shopping center.
“There are now Stop signs at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Blvd and Liberty Bell Dr.,” the Copperas Cove Police Department said in a Thursday post on its Facebook page. “Please drive safely and obey the Stop signs.”
Before the stop signs were erected, traffic would get backed up at the nearby H-E-B Plus as motorists tried to enter or exit the grocery store’s parking lot onto Robert Griffin III Blvd.
CCPD also attached photos of the new stop signs in the post.
As of Monday morning, the Facebook post had 335 shares and 115 comments, mostly from people happy about the new stop signs.
“Thank you,” commented David Matheny, “it’s way overdue.”
Some people said in the comments the intersection has been a dangerous one.
“Thank god!!!,” commented Angie Evans. “I have seen so many close calls there that it wasn’t funny!!!”
