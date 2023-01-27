A Killeen ISD bus driver was at fault when a school bus and a car crashed in Harker Heights this week, police said Friday.
Harker Heights police said the crash happened 7:29 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2410 and Cedar Knob Road, which is a few blocks away from Harker Heights High School.
“No serious injuries were reported related to this incident,” Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart said in an email, responding to Herald questions about the crash. “It appears that a KISD bus and a sedan driven by a juvenile were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation shows that the KISD bus failed to yield the right of way causing the sedan driven by the juvenile to crash into the bus.”
The investigation is ongoing and no citation has been issued as of this report, Stewart said Friday.
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email there were no students on the bus at the time of the accident and the driver was not injured.
She said if the bus driver is eventually cited, he or she would be required to report it “to KISD and action would be taken at that point. The KISD Transportation Department hasn’t received a final copy of the accident report from HHPD.”
