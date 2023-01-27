First Day of School

School buses prepare to leave Harker Heights High School in this file photo from Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

A Killeen ISD bus driver was at fault when a school bus and a car crashed in Harker Heights this week, police said Friday.

Harker Heights police said the crash happened 7:29 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2410 and Cedar Knob Road, which is a few blocks away from Harker Heights High School.

