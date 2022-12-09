Belton rollover

A Google traffic map shows traffic backed up near a possible rollover accident along Interstate 14 in Belton around 11:25 a.m. Friday.

 Screenshot

A rollover accident is being reported  along Interstate 14 in Belton around 11:25 a.m. Friday, according to emergency radio dispatchers.

Dispatchers were calling emergency crews to the scene near the I-14 intersection with George Wilson Road. The Bell County Flea Market is also nearby.

