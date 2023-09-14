Belton wreck 2.jpg

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 14 in Belton on Thursday morning.

 Herald Photo

A reported crash was causing a traffic jam along Interstate 14 near the merger with Interstate 35 in Belton Thursday morning.

Emergency vehicles were seen on the eastbound I-14 bridge that merges with I-35 northbound lanes shortly before 8 a.m. 

Belton wreck.jpg

Traffic in the eastbound I-14 lanes was backed up to near the Loop 121 overpass as of 8:35 a.m., Google traffic maps showed.

