A reported crash was causing a traffic jam along Interstate 14 near the merger with Interstate 35 in Belton Thursday morning.
Emergency vehicles were seen on the eastbound I-14 bridge that merges with I-35 northbound lanes shortly before 8 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A reported crash was causing a traffic jam along Interstate 14 near the merger with Interstate 35 in Belton Thursday morning.
Emergency vehicles were seen on the eastbound I-14 bridge that merges with I-35 northbound lanes shortly before 8 a.m.
Traffic in the eastbound I-14 lanes was backed up to near the Loop 121 overpass as of 8:35 a.m., Google traffic maps showed.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.