A crew from the Texas Department of Transportation will be doing daily paving operations for the next week on Farm-to-Market Road 2410 near Harker Heights.
“These operations are currently ongoing and will be active daily through July 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Operations will be performed from FM 3481 to Granite Trail.” according to a release from TxDOT on Thursday.
