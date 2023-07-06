2410 Turnaround 3.jpg

Roadwork is done on the Farm-to-Market Road 2410 turnaround bridge in Harker Heights in 2022.

 Herald | File

A crew from the Texas Department of Transportation will be doing daily paving operations for the next week on Farm-to-Market Road 2410 near Harker Heights.

“These operations are currently ongoing and will be active daily through July 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Operations will be performed from FM 3481 to Granite Trail.” according to a release from TxDOT on Thursday.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.