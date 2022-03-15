A traffic accident was stalling traffic on Interstate 14 in Killeen on Tuesday.
The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-14 near the Bell Tower Drive and Clear Creak Road overpasses.
A white vehicle appeared to be damaged, and several law enforcement agencies were on scene, including Texas Department of Public Safety, Killeen Police Department, Copperas Cove Police Department and deputies from Bell and Coryell counties.
When asked if a law enforcement pursuit was part of the accident, DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko confirmed there was "not a pursuit."
"It is a major crash and currently still being investigated," Washko said via email Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.