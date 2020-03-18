One vehicle crashed through the wall of a business in Killeen on Tuesday night after being involved in a two-vehicle accident, police said.
According to information provided by Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street around 8:09 p.m. Tuesday in response to a crash. When they arrived, officers found a silver Toyota Corolla had crashed through the side of Social Coffee Bar which is located at that intersection.
According to the report, the initial investigation revealed the Toyota had been travelling eastbound on Elms Road when a silver Nissan Sentra travelling west on Elms Road attempted to turn left and failed to yield right-of-way to the Toyota. This reportedly caused the Toyota to hit the Nissan before carrying on through the Social Coffee Bar parking lot and crashing into the wall of the business.
Carmen Orta, manager of the coffee bar, said she and a group of employees were only about 100 feet from where the Toyota struck the building.
“We were unloading groceries from the car when everything happened,” Orta said.
The damage caused to the building resulted in it being deemed unsafe to occupy.
“We want to be up and running in a month,” Orta said. “They’re saying about two to three weeks for the repairs.”
Although the closing is due to what Orta called an unfortunate event, she said it appeared to be a blessing in disguise with the precautions businesses have been taking to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“We were thinking about closing our doors anyways because of the situation,” Orta said. “As a matter of a fact, today (Wednesday), we were going to start just the to-go and pickup only, and deliveries.”
Orta said the estimated damage is unknown, and she was waiting for the insurance company to inspect the damage.
In the meantime, she said it gives them an opportunity to do a deep clean and heavily sanitize and disinfect the whole shop before reopening.
Orta said she will not let the unexpected temporarily closure to phase her and her employees.
“We’re coming back stronger than ever, and Social Coffee Bar is not going anywhere,” she said. “We’re going to rebuild it.”
The driver of the Toyota was transported to AdventHealth hospital with unknown injuries. The three occupants of the Nissan reportedly had no injuries.
The driver of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield right-of-way.
