A wreck on the overpass where eastbound Interstate 14 merges with Interstate 35 in Belton is causing slow traffic Friday morning.
Several emergency vehicles were working the scene around 8 a.m. Friday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A few showers this morning, becoming a steady light rain during the afternoon hours. High 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 25, 2022 @ 10:41 am
A wreck on the overpass where eastbound Interstate 14 merges with Interstate 35 in Belton is causing slow traffic Friday morning.
Several emergency vehicles were working the scene around 8 a.m. Friday.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.