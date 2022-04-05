Traffic is backed up about four miles due to an apparent wreck on Interstate 14 near the merger with Interstate 35 this morning.
Emergency vehicles were seen in the I-14 eastbound lanes about 200 yards before the I-35 merger in Belton shortly before 8 a.m.
A Google traffic map showed eastbound traffic was backed up to Nolanville Hill, about four miles away.
