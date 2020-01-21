Traffic signal lights are not operating this morning at two intersections on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Killeen.
Temporary, four-way stop signs were erected at Zephyr Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard this morning, and a work crew was at the scene working on the lights.
City spokeswoman Hilary Shine said crews are working on replacing the signal cabinet, a repair which could take up to two days.
Traffic lights at another nearby intersection — Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Scott and White Drive — were also not working this morning, and motorists were treating it as a four-lane stop.
Shine said the city is only reporting the inoperable traffic signal at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
A car hit a pole near Zephyr Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Monday, knocking out power to hundreds of homes and businesses in the area. The power was restored Monday afternoon.
The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday, police said. After investigating, police said a Mazda 3 was driving northbound in the outside lane on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The driver lost control and struck the pole and hit the signal box, police said. The driver had minor injuries and was cited for unsafe speed, failure to maintain single lane and expired registration, according to police.
