Emergency crews are working the scene of a wreck underneath the Interstate 14 overpass at South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
A truck was involved in a wreck shortly before 4 p.m., and Killeen police blocked off the outside northbound lane of W.S. Young Drive.
"As the driver was in the turnaround lane, the unsecured box fell over causing the debris to fall onto the northbound outside lane of WS Young Drive. No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved," Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Friday afternoon.
The drop box was hauling what appeared to be construction site debris.
This article will be updated.
