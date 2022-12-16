A sand-colored powder coming from an 18-wheeler spilled onto the Interstate 14 access road in Nolanville Friday morning.
The truck had apparently lost some of its load after crossing a nearby railroad crossing on Nolanville’s 5th Street.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A sand-colored powder coming from an 18-wheeler spilled onto the Interstate 14 access road in Nolanville Friday morning.
The truck had apparently lost some of its load after crossing a nearby railroad crossing on Nolanville’s 5th Street.
Questions for more information to Nolanville police and city government were not immediately returned Friday.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.