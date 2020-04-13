The Texas Department of Transportation has begun lane closures today along the Interstate 14 frontage road in Killeen-Harker Heights area for pavement repairs, according to the department.
Lane closures will begin on the eastbound frontage road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and the closure will extend from west of Stan Schlueter Loop to FM 2410. Additionally, TxDOT will begin lane closures on Stan Schlueter Loop northbound and southbound at I-14. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area, according to a statement issued by department spokesman Jake Smith.
The road closures are expected to last through today and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the weather. Currently, the forecast for the Killeen area shows mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures today and Tuesday.
(1) comment
Evidently shoddy construction of I-14 throughout the area. Cove having repairs also
