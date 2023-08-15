The eastbound left-turn lane of Courtney Lane at Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove is closed. Texas Department of Transportation officials closed the lane Tuesday until the end of the FM 116/State High 9 project construction project, the state agency announced Monday.
“Traffic seeking to go to northbound on FM 116 from Courtney Lane will be directed to turn right and U-turn at the temporary traffic signal at FM 116 and SH 9,” TxDOT said in a new release. “The new driving condition will improve traffic flow through the work zone and enhance safety for all motorists. The new traffic configuration is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to construct two overpasses on FM 116 and reconstruct the FM 116/SH 9 intersection, which is scheduled to complete next year.”
