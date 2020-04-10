The Texas Department of Transportation will be conducting road work on Stan Schlueter Loop in both directions at the intersection of Interstate 14 beginning Monday, according to TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area, Smith said. The closures will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, on Monday and Tuesday.
TxDOT will also be working on repairs from just west of Stan Schlueter Loop to Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights. That is part of a $1.3 million project to repair Central Texas Expressway from Killeen to Belton.
"TxDOT urges motorists to observe all warning signs and to exercise caution when passing near construction personnel land equipment in the project area," Smith said in the release.
