An SUV rolled over and caught fire on Interstate 14 in Killeen on Friday afternoon.
A male driver went to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries and exited the vehicle he was driving prior to it catching fire, police said late Friday.
Around 3 p.m. Friday, the man was traveling east on the Interstate 14 access road, driving a blue Chevy Blazer.
He attempted to merge onto Interstate 14 near Willow Springs Road when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck the concrete barrier on the north side of eastbound I-14, police said.
The Blazer rolled over and came to rest on its roof before catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
Fire crews extinguished the flames shortly after responding.
The accident and subsequent fire caused eastbound traffic to become backed up on the interstate.
Police said the KPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the accident.
