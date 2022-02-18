Update, 9:15 a.m: The trooper investigating the crash stated that a 30-year-old man form Copperas Cove was travelling westbound in a 2018 Honda Accord. The man drifted off of the roadway, over corrected, and collided with water filled barricade. Crash blocked all lanes and traffic was diverted until complete. No injuries, no other vehicles involved, according to DPS.
A traffic accident in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 was causing a traffic jam shortly before 8 a.m. Friday near the Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road overpass.
One vehicle was seen in median as Texas Department of Public Safety troopers worked the scene along with a construction crew. That portion of I-14 is being expanded from four to six lanes. A tow truck was also at the scene shortly before 8 a.m.
At 8:45 a.m., a Google traffic map indicated I-14 traffic was flowing normal in both directions.
