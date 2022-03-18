Killeen police and emergency workers were responding to what appeared to be a wreck on Fort Hood Street near the Interstate 14 overpass Friday afternoon.
Police, ambulance and a fire truck were on the scene as of 3 p.m. Friday.
The call to police "came in at 2:34 pm, in reference to a crash involving a Jeep and a SUV," according to Killeen police. "Officers were told that both vehicles were traveling southbound on S. Fort Hood Street in the turning lanes when the Jeep attempted to merge lanes to continue southbound when it struck the SUV causing minor damage. No injuries were reported."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.