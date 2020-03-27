Wreck

A damaged truck is seen at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail following a vehicle accident. 

 Rod Ford

A wreck was reported around noon today at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail in Killeen.

Police were on scene and investigating the accident. 

There was at least one injury reported in the accident. 

