A three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Texas Highway 195 and Chaparral Road sent two drivers to the hospital and was stalling traffic in south Killeen on Friday morning.
The highway was partially shut down, but at least one lane in each direction was still open to traffic, according to a Killeen Police Department Facebook live video from the scene at 7:21 a.m.
Police and emergency crews were in the process of investigating and cleaning up the wreck at that time. By 8:50 a.m., the wreck appeared to be cleared, and traffic was flowing normally.
Killeen police told the Herald the initial call for the wreck came in at 6:57 a.m.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Jeep was traveling northbound on 195 when a white pickup entered the intersection to make a left turn, causing the two vehicles to collide and a third vehicle, a car, also traveling northbound, struck the Jeep,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email to the Herald.
She said the drivers of the pickup and the Jeep were taken to “local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.”
