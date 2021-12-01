A pair of reported wrecks is backing up traffic on Interstate 14 heading into Belton.
Multiple police vehicles and other emergency vehicles were responding to the wrecks in the eastbound lanes of I-14 near Loop 121 shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials closed all eastbound lanes of I-14 near where the highway merges with northbound I-35. Traffic is backed up on both the interstate and the eastbound service road.
