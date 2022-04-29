Two reported wrecks in the Nolanville area are causing a traffic jam on Interstate 14 Friday morning.
Police were seen responding to one possible wreck near the bottom of Nolanville Hill shortly before 8 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-14. Another wreck a few hundred yards away, also in the eastbound lanes of I-14, was reported on Google traffic maps not long after 8 a.m.
Traffic was backed up for more than a mile.
