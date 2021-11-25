An invasive, underwater weed is overtaking Stillhouse Hollow Lake and troubling area fishermen with no tangible solution in sight.
Bob Maindelle, owner of Holding the Line Guide Service, said the weed called hydrilla, regarded as one of the most invasive plants in the world, has “hit an all-time high” at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
“So much hydrilla has now grown in Stillhouse that entire coves are now completely inaccessible to boating anglers because the matted vegetation entangles the propellers of both outboard engines and electric trolling motors, thus prohibiting access,” Maindelle wrote in a recent Herald column about the plant.
Hydrilla, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute, was originally sold and imported as an aquarium plant in the 1950s. Since then, it’s spread to almost every state in the country.
The plant is identified by its small, bright green, pointed leaves with serrated edges arranged in whorls of three to eight with stems capable of growing up to 30 feet long.
Dense mats of hydrilla were seen Wednesday at multiple spots on Stillhouse Hollow Lake — including one large patch that stretched from the Cedar Gap Park boat dock to the FM 3481 bridge.
If left unchecked, hydrilla can harm water quality, providing a safe-haven for blue green algae to thrive. Blue green algae was linked to the sudden deaths of multiple dogs at Belton Lake this summer. The fluorescent toxic algae was seen growing at the edge of a hydrilla patch near the bank of Cedar Gap Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake Wednesday.
“It (hydrilla) changes pH, removes oxygen, restricts native plant growth, block(s) out nutrients for aquatic animals, hinders irrigation, recreation and water flow,” according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. “It is extremely competitive and resilient, surviving freezing or drought because it can break off into portions and sink down to safer waters.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife Texas Game Warden Bryan Dulock said the weed is worse in 2021 than it has been in years past.
“The hydrilla is so thick, it’s like a forest, but the forest has gotten out of control,” Dulock said. “It’s like extremely thick grass. Nothing can move through it. No sunlight can penetrate it.”
Dulock said the weed has the ability to negatively impact almost every facet of the ecosystem at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
“It’s a cascade process, because if the fish are affected, then the birds are affected, and the other smaller species the fish eat are affected,” he said. “So, then one of those may get out of control and then the whole biological process is just out of whack.”
The Texas Game Warden said in order to curtail the spread of hydrilla to other lakes, boaters must clean, drain, and dry their boats after each use.
“It’s typically spread from other boats, trailers, from people not cleaning,” he said. “It sounds kind of corny when we continue to say, ‘Clean, drain, and dry your boat,’ but this is why.”
To truly tackle the hydrilla issue, TPW or the Army Corps of Engineers would have to mechanically or chemically eradicate the weed.
“It’s difficult,” Dulock said. “It’s a vicious cycle to say the least.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife freshwater biologists, Dulock said, are keeping tabs on the weed’s impact on aquatic species at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
“Until the biologists think that something needs to be done, then we’re not going to take any drastic measures, which is a good thing, because once we get to that point, we may be at the point of no return,” he said.
