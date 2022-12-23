NORTH FORT HOOD — Just two days before Christmas, many service members are spending the holidays away from their families, and are either deploying or redeploying from Fort Hood.
On Friday at North Fort Hood, USO Fort Hood members provided some moral support and holiday cheer to those in mobilization or demobilization on the Central Texas post.
Soldiers who arrived were greeted with a warm welcome, hot chocolate and gift bags.
“This means a lot to me, especially since I’ve been to trying to reach out to my family anyway possible, who are over 1,000 miles away in the northeast, either by U.S. mail or through text,” 2nd Lt. Daniel Kelly said.
The local USO was prepared to hand out over 600 of the gift bags to the National Guard troops who were at North Fort Hood this week.
The USO has continued to support the nation’s military and their families for over seven decades.
“I’ve always had an affinity to service for our nation, since my father served 22 years in the military, and this is my way of given back,” Fort Hood USO Operations Manager Benjamin Griffin said. “I feel ecstatic, amazing, wonderful, joyous to make them feel at home while they’re away from home.”
Today’s service members need the care, comfort, connection and support that can only be provided by an organization that is with them at every point of their military journey, no matter where or under what conditions they serve, according to the USO. The USO is continuously adapting to the needs of our men and women in uniform and their families so they can focus on their important mission.
