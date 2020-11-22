Killeen-area residents can expect a 20% chance of rain this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls or mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 72, south winds around 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the morning and winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 51.
Monday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 68. Monday night’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skeis and a low around 58.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 78, Low around 49.
Wednesday: High near 67, Low around 45.
Thursday: High near 75, Low around 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.