The Killeen region will enjoy a beautiful Sunday and a Memorial Day with limited rain chances, according to meteorologist Madison Gordon with the National Weather Service.
Today and Monday could see wind gusts as high as 20 mph as a new disturbance moves through, but the rain chances on Memorial Day are only 30%. The storms on Memorial Day are not expected until after 1 p.m.
Rain chances increase on Tuesday with a 60% chance and the forecast is for 50% for the rest of the week. Locally, heavy rain and flooding will be possible. A few storms may be strong to severe across Central Texas in the afternoons throughout the week.
With the increased cloud cover, the temperatures will remain unseasonably cool with highs only topping out in the low 80s for much of the week.
Projected high and low temperatures through Sunday are:
Today: High 82, Low 67
Monday: High 81, Low 67
Tuesday: High 80, Low 67
Wednesday: High 79, Low 66
Thursday: High 80, Low 67
Friday: High 82, Low 69
