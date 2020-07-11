Bell County has announced a burn ban that went into effect 8 p.m. Friday.
The ban will be in effect until at least Monday when the county’s commissioners court can meet to discuss and vote on an extension.
David Blackburn, the Bell County judge, announced the ban in an order on Friday afternoon.
“Our hot and dry conditions are doing what we would expect them to do in July … continuing," he said. " As such, and upon the recommendation of the Bell County Fire Marshal, I have issued a burn ban order for Bell County.”
This order will be in effect until an extension can be voted on by the Bell County Commissioners Court at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Killeen-area residents should expect temperatures to continue to be over 100 degrees over the next few days.
The weather service forecast for today calls for it to be sunny and hot, with a high near 102, a heat index value of 105 and south winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night’s forecast calls for it to be mostly clear with lows around 79 degrees and south winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 107 and southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night’s forecast calls for it to be mostly clear, with a low around 80 and south-southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Monday: High near 106. Low around 79
Tuesday: High near 104. Low around 77
Wednesday: High near 101. Low around 76
