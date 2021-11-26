The National Weather Service said Friday a system of rain will be moving into the area Saturday, along with much cooler temperatures.
The weather will really feel like the thick of the fall season this weekend as Thanksgiving celebrations come to an end.
NWS meteorologist Matt Bishop said Friday residents can expect things to be gray, cool and chilly to kick off their weekend. Rain chances will increase throughout the day and into Saturday, with temperatures hovering in the 40’s for most of the day.
Sunday, things will begin to warm up with highs in the mid 60’s. Bishop said much of the work week into next weekend will be the same with highs stabilizing in the 70’s, lows in the 50’s, a much needed warm up as we move out of the Thanksgiving holiday.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow lake is about two feet below its normal level of 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is also about two feet below normal.
