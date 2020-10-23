A cold front blew through the city Friday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. By the late afternoon, temperatures had dipped to the low 50s.
Saturday’s high is expected to be about 75 with a low of 48. Another cold front is expected on Monday, with low temperatures expected in the 40s.
