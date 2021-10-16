Fall is here in Central Texas and it’s beginning to feel like it as those hot summer temperatures make their way out.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Madison Gordon said Saturday things will definitely feel pleasant this week. Temperatures for this weekend will remain in the low 70s and for the beginning of the work week as the area experiences a high pressure system. This will make way for dryer conditions, yet cool.
Gordon said a low pressure system will bear down on the area around Thursday, which could bring some isolated showers with it.
Things will warm back up slightly at the beginning of next weekend, with temperatures in the low 80s. But it seems as though those 90-plus degree days are gone for a while.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is less than a foot below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is about 1 foot below the normal level.
