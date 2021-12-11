Killeen residents are in for some chilly temperatures overnight tonight into Sunday morning, sure to jump start that Christmas spirit as the area draws closer to the holiday. Due to the possibility of freezing temperatures tonight, the city of Killeen announced the Killeen Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.) would be open as a warming shelter from 8 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
"If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m., then it will close at that time tonight," the city said in a press release issued this evening.The warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from the cold temperatures and does not offer full sheltering services.
National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers indicated Killeen residents should bundle up Saturday night because temperatures are going to plunge just below the freezing point. Sellers said lows will be in the 30s, potentially dipping down to 31 degrees around dawn on Sunday.
The high Sunday will be 60, according to Sellers. Monday feels similar, although slightly warmer with the high reaching 66 with a low in the upper 50s.
By Tuesday, things should begin to warm up with highs in the 70s until Thursday, which also could bear some wet weather. Rain chances will hover around 20% both Thursday during the day and Thursday night.
BREEZY WEDNESDAY
On Wednesday, Sellers said the high is expected to be 79 degrees, but it’ll be breezy due to strong winds from the southwest.
To finish off the week, rain chances will remain at 20% until Friday, which will also feel cooler with a high of 73 degrees.
LAKE LEVELS
Water levels at both Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Belton Lake were both about two feet below normal on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.