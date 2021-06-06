Killeen and much of Central Texas can expect things to get a lot hotter and drier this week, as we head into the thick of the summer months.
National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez said there will be low rain chances most of the day, with only a 10% to 20% chance of precipitation. Rain chances won’t increase again until after midnight.
“There may be an isolated storm,” he said, “The chance of rain will increase to about 40% to 50% after midnight.”
As we move into Monday, residents may see some lingering showers right before things start to dry out for the rest of the week. Temperatures will reach to about 85 degrees, according to Hernandez.
The rest of the week will be fairly dry, with no rain chance in the forecast at all. Things are going to warm up quite a bit however, with temperatures resting in the low 90’s. These conditions will continue into the weekend.
Drought conditions
The National Weather Service does not foresee a drought threat at the moment due to the amount of rain we’ve had within the last month, despite drier conditions this week.
Lake Levels
Still House Hollow lake levels are at 625.17 feet, which is approximately 3.17 feet above normal levels, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake levels rest at 602.50 feet which is 8.5 feet higher than its normal level of 594.00 feet.
