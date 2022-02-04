Killeen police responded to dozens of traffic accidents in the 24 hours after Winter Storm Landon arrived in Central Texas.
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and noon Friday, Killeen Police Department officers received a total of 42 calls for service related to traffic accidents, KPD Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart told the Herald Friday.
According to a news release from city of Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford, Killeen police reported fewer than “two dozen serious accidents” between Wednesday and Friday afternoon.
“The Killeen Police and Fire Departments confirm there are less icy patches, so the roadways are not as dangerous,” the news release said Friday afternoon following hours of sunshine.
As of Friday afternoon, the North W.S. Young bridge remained closed along with a section of old FM 440 Road, near West Central Texas Expressway, between McDonald’s and Raising Canes restaurants.
Many Killeen area streets were still covered in smooth, glossy, rock-hard ice when residents woke up Friday morning to a temperature of about 20 degrees with a windchill that made it feel like it was single digits.
Multiple wrecks from cars sliding on ice were reported on Killeen roadways. Vehicles were seen sliding on ice at intersections, inclined roads and parking lots Friday morning.
One accident occurred at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop when a Herald employee witnessed a four-door sedan turning into a gas station with an iced-over elevated driveway. It appeared the sedan lost control on the ice striking — albeit slowly — another vehicle waiting to exit the gas station.
The treacherous icy morning road conditions improved later in the day when the sun came out.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn said the temperature in Killeen dropped down to 17 degrees Friday morning, but by 4 p.m. it warmed up to 37 degrees allowing time for the ice to melt.
The temperature will continue to climb over the weekend, he said.
The low early today is expected to be in the low 20s before it warms up to the lower 40s in the afternoon. Sunday’s low is predicted to be about 30 degrees with a high in the low 50s.
Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be sunny with zero chance of precipitation.
Next week, Dunn said, residents can rest easy knowing temperatures will be much more moderate.
“It’ll be close every morning this week to freezing — you’ll be right around 31 or 32 degrees — but nothing as cold as we had this morning (Friday) or tonight,” he said.
The city of Killeen said the majority of operations scheduled for today will continue as normal, following days interrupted by Winter Storm Landon.
“All Saturday events at the Recreation Center and libraries will continue, although some on an amended schedule,” the news release said.
Flights at the Killeen-Fort Hood regional airport were canceled Friday, but will continue as normal Saturday.
Residential trash collection will resume normal operations Monday, according to the city, and residents who missed Friday trash service due to the weather will be allowed to place additional waste at the curb free of charge during the Friday, Feb. 11 collection.
Weathering the storm
In Copperas Cove Friday morning, dozens of people braved the cold and icy conditions to stock up on some food items at Walmart and H-E-B.
Both parking lots resembled skating rinks where the parking spots were, but where vehicles typically travel, the ice was beginning to melt.
For some shoppers, such as Brandon and Amanda Jones, there was a little trepidation heading into this winter storm.
“I mean, I knew it was coming, but you know, yesterday — or two days ago — the stores were really bad,” Brandon Jones said at the Cove H-E-B. “Everybody was taking the food, everybody was taking the water.”
By and large, shelves looked pretty well stocked at both H-E-B and Walmart in Cove Friday morning.
“Today, it’s not as bad because everybody got all the stuff they wanted yesterday, so this is the left-over,” Brandon said laughing.
Amanda Jones said it was also more nerve wracking this time because she recently underwent a surgery.
Many of the people shopping at H-E-B and Walmart said a big difference between Winter Storm Landon this year and Winter Storm Uri from last year is the power staying on.
This year, Oncor’s outage map has shown far fewer weather-related outages.
On Thursday evening at one point, more than 600 households in Killeen were without power. That number was down to 31 on Friday afternoon.
Last year, outages were in the thousands locally, while this year, outages have appeared to be scattered.
“It’s a lot better because of the power,” said Sarah Brown, as she shopped at the Cove Walmart with her husband, Aaron. “That was the biggest factor last year.”
The Browns said experiencing the winter storm last year helped them prepare for this year’s storm.
“(We bought) water, basically the bare necessities,” Aaron Brown said, adding that people shouldn’t go out and buy everything.
“It seems like everyone was more prepared,” Sarah Brown said. “They don’t want last year to happen again.”
Alfonso Castro, a Fort Hood soldier, was in the automotive section of the Cove Walmart Friday with a friend purchasing tow straps and things to help people out in case they get stuck.
Castro said this year has not been as bad as last year.
“I mean, I guess last year it was a lot thicker snow. This year it’s just icier,” he said.
Castro, a native Californian, said being stationed in places such as Germany and Kansas — where winters can get brutal — helped him to prepare for the winter storms that have come through Central Texas.
FORT HOOD
With improving weather and road conditions, Fort Hood officials said several facilities across the post will reopen Saturday after being closed due to the winter storm.
Both the Clear Creek and Warrior Way commissaries will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, according to Fort Hood.
The Main Exchange and the Food Court will open late Saturday morning, according to a Fort Hood news release. Fort Hood officials said to check Army & Air Force Exchagne Service Facebook page for specific opening times.
Carl R. Darnall Medical Center will open under normal weekend operations with its main pharmacy open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Visit the Darnall Facebook page for updated info on hours for its pharmacy in the Main Exchange, according to the release.
Several Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities also will be open Saturday with delayed start times.
“Fort Hood officials stress that continued caution should be taken if someone needs to go out as streets will remain hazardous and especially when walking across parking lots as they remain very icy across the installation,” according to the release.
Fort Hood expects most, if not all facilities and operations to return to normal on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.