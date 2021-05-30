More rain appears to be on the way for Killeen and most parts of Central Texas this week.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez, there will be a chance of rain most nights this week, with a possible break on Thursday.
“The chance of rain Sunday night will be about 20% or less,” Sanchez said Sunday. “ Storms will be very isolated into the evening.”
The chance for rain increases for your Memorial Day afternoon, so have a backup plan for those picnics. The threat for rain will continue into the evening and Tuesday, with some possible storms in the afternoon,
“There could be strong storms Tuesday afternoon with isolated wind gusts or small hail,” Sanchez said.
Those rain chances will hold out into Tuesday evening, which will raise the potential for flash flooding, according to Sanchez. After that, the potential for rain will stick around for the rest of the week.
“There will be rain chances pretty much every day,” Sanchez said. “ There maybe a break on Thursday, but rain could return Friday.”
Overall rain totals this week could amount to about 1.22 inches for now, according to Sanchez.
For the rest of the day Sunday, Sanchez said the clouds are here to stay with the slight possibility of some scattered showers throughout the day.
Sanchez said the majority of areas in North and Central Texas are in the zero for drought conditions, with the exception of Coryell County, which has slightly drier conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake level was 623.67 feet Sunday, which is about 1.67 feet higher than the lakes normal level of 622 feet.
Belton Lake stood at 597.52 feet, which is 3.54 feet higher than the lakes normal level of 594 feet.
Sanchez said temperatures this week will remain below normal, reaching into the high 80’s and dropping into the low 70’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.