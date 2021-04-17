The Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area could see temperatures in the 30s next week after a cold front is expected to push through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.
The start of the week will be fairly moderate with high temperatures in the upper 60s on Sunday and the low 70s on Monday. Low temperatures will hover around the low to mid 40s on both days.
“The weather (Sunday) is actually going to be pretty great,” NWS meteorologist David Bonnette said Saturday. “Mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, mild north wind, so pretty picture perfect if I say so myself.”
Bonnette said there’s not much rain in the forecast heading into the week, however, there is a cold front on the way which will drop temperatures into the high 30s mid-week.
“We’re going to have another cold front come in on Tuesday night and that’s going to drop things back down again,” Bonnette said.
The cooler temperatures are abnormal for this time of year, according to Bonnette.
“Pretty much everybody is below normal,” he said. “The high temperatures in Killeen are about 10 to 15 degrees below normal Sunday, and then 10 degrees below normal on Monday.”
The cold front is expected to not dip below freezing.
“It does look like temperatures will drop into the 30s on Wednesday morning, that’s behind the cold front, but I don’t think anybody will drop below freezing,” he said.
The most rainfall measured in Bell County on Saturday was .03 of an inch at Fort Hood. All of Bell County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, with the northernmost section of the county already showing severe signs of drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. View the drought monitor here: https://bit.ly/3wuyjDR.
Bonnett said the area will need more rain to make any difference to the current drought conditions.
“Across the Killeen area, there really wasn’t that much rain, relatively speaking,” he said. “The northern parts of Bell County got a little more rain, maybe an inch or so, but we’ll see if that helps the drought when that data gets released.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated weekly on every Thursday.
The greatest chance for rain looks to be on Friday when the area is predicted to have a 55% chance of scattered thunderstorms, according to weather.com.
