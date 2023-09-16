After periodic precipitation in recent days, Killeen received a heavy downpour and a severe thunderstorm Saturday around 11 a.m. — bringing more need rainfall to Central Texas, which has been stricken with drought conditions for much of the summer.
Wind gusts were as high as 20 to 40 mph, even breaking 54 mph in the Lampasas area, according to Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported about 2 inches of rain from the storm Saturday, according to the NWS website.
An estimated 2.5 to 3 inches of rain fell in the Killeen area since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, a relieving amount after the dry summer.
As of Saturday afternoon, rain chances decrease into Sunday with sunny days predicted until later in the week. With low rain chances, temperatures will be on the rise for the upcoming week ranging from low -to mid-90s during the day, according to Hernandez.
“There will be a rise in heat, but not near the record this summer,” Hernandez said.
Tuesday and Wednesday show possible showers, but the chances are very low until further predictions. The low temperature for Sunday is expected to be 66. The lows for the rest of the week are expected to be in low 70s, according to the NWS forecast.
There is a 20% of more rainfall in the Killeen area until around 5 p.m. Saturday.
