The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for the northern part of Coryell County and the northeastern part of Lampasas County until 4:45 p.m.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby told the Herald on Monday that large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes were possible.
