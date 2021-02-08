One flight at Robert Gray Killeen-Fort Hood regional airport had a late start this morning due to foggy conditions.
American Airlines flight 4204 was grounded due to fog, City of Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine confirmed Monday.
The flight to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport was delayed one hour due to the weather, according to flight tracking service flightaware.com. The flight is en route to its destination at this time.
