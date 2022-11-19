WEATHER Graphic

Killeen-Fort Hood area residents can expect more cold, wet days in the days to come.

After sporadic rain and temperatures in the 30s on Saturday, the high in Killeen Sunday is expected to be 47 with a low of 38 and 60% chance of rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.