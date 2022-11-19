Killeen-Fort Hood area residents can expect more cold, wet days in the days to come.
After sporadic rain and temperatures in the 30s on Saturday, the high in Killeen Sunday is expected to be 47 with a low of 38 and 60% chance of rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to remain about the same Monday, when there is a 70% chance of showers.
The air does warm up Tuesday with a high 58 and low of 45 amid partly cloudy skies, according to the weather service. By Wednesday, the high is expected to be 60 degrees.
The cold snap caused Killeen city officials to open a warming shelter at the Moss Rose Center, 1103 E. Avenue E, on Friday and Saturday nights.
