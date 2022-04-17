There is a low chance of rain today and Tuesday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn said severe weather is not expected. Dunn said the biggest threat for severe weather is east of the area.
As of Saturday’s forecast, the rain chances for today and Tuesday were holding steady at around 30%.
The area is still dealing with the effects of a long drought. According to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, much of the Central Texas area is experiencing exceptional drought conditions — the highest level of drought.
The exceptional drought conditions encompass most of Coryell and Lampasas counties. The rest of the two counties are in extreme drought conditions, the next level down.
Bell County continues to have a wide array of varying drought conditions.
Lake Levels
Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are both below normal elevations, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Both lakes are just under 4 feet below normal elevation.
Temperatures
As the week progresses, area residents can expect to see temperatures top out in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Prior to that, high temperatures are likely to be in the mid 80s, according to the latest forecast.
