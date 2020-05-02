Warm weather and partly sunny skies are in store this weekend. Today will have a high near 89 with south winds from 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a low around 69, with winds around 15 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and a low around 70. The start of the new week will be quite warm as Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 96. Monday Night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 71. Sunny skies will continue on Tuesday with a high near 95.
There is, however, a small rain chance overnight Tuesday with lows around 67, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Meterologist Monique Sellers said a cold front will be heading to Killeen and with the dry conditions from days before, “we may not see any rain at all.”
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 85 and a low around 64.
Thursday will have a 20% chance of showers during the day with partly sunny and a high near 83.
Sellers said as of Friday rain chances for Thursday are quite low.
