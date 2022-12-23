Electricity provider Oncor is reporting more than 1,000 customers are without power in the Harker Heights area Friday morning, when area residents woke up to temperatures in the teens.
According to Oncor's power outage map, 1,068 households and businesses were without power around 10 a.m. The temperature outside at that time was 15, with a wind chill of negative 3. The freezing temperatures were brought on by an arctic front that hit the Killeen-Harker Heights area on Thursday.
