Killeen-area residents can expect a little bit of rain between 2-5 a.m. Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes.
"The main threat for y'all down there is going to be damaging winds," Barnes said Tuesday morning.
Though it may help a little, Barnes said the rain may not do much to quench the drought-ridden area.
"You could see anywhere from a quarter to a half of an inch," Barnes said. "But it'll be pretty quick moving, so not really enough to help with the drought conditions too much, but maybe improve it a little bit."
The rain chances overnight are 80% with wind gusts of up to 40 mph, according to NWS.
Due to the dry conditions, wildfires in the past few days have scorched more than 30,000 acres — mostly on Fort Hood.
The potential precipitation will precede a cool front that is expected to reach the area early Wednesday. It could produce a high temperature Thursday around 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday's temperature. Overnight lows on Wednesday and Thursday could also dip below 50 degrees.
Wednesday's high could reach around 82, while Thursday's high is forecast around 74 degrees.
