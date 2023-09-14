Rain has finally hit the Killeen area for a couple days, making the hot and dry summer subside slightly.
As of Thursday evening, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport showed .36 inches of rain from the showers that morning. The highest amount since May in 24 hours according to The National Weather Service Meterologist, Daniel Huckaby.
Early morning rain Thursday is predicted to continue over Friday and Saturday, with slight chances of thunderstorms and patchy fog.
Rain chances range from 50-60% over Friday and Saturday with a .25” to .5” of rainfall predicted.
Sunday’s chances taper off through Monday, with a rain chances creeping back mid-week.
“This rainy fall season usually doesn’t start until around October, so this is looking good for cooler temperatures.” Huckaby said.
The rainfall has kept the Killeen area cooler, and are predicted through the next week with high temperatures staying in the high 80’s to the low temperatures creeping into the high 60’s. A nice shift from the consistent 100 degree weather in the months of July and August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.