Some rain and thunderstorms could be rolling into the area late this week, with a potential to drop temperatures just a bit.
This week, temperatures have been hanging around the mid-90s, reaching as high as 97 some days. But according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Barnes, a bit of precipitation and the potential for some storms could manage to drop temperatures down into the lower 90s.
“It could give us a little bit of relief,” Barnes said Wednesday. “The cloud coverage could help in some areas.”
Barnes said that during those possibly rainy days, temperatures could range between 90 and 92 degrees.
Despite high temperatures this week and a heat index of 100 most days, the Killeen area has yet to see triple digits this summer. Barnes said, so far, the highest temperature recorded for August has been 97 degrees.
As for the rain, beginning Thursday, the chance for rain and thunderstorms will be 30%, with those odds decreasing by noon. On Friday, chances for precipitation are slightly higher, with a 30 to 40% chance in the afternoon. By Saturday and Sunday, the odds dip down to 20%, according to Barnes, who also said next week could bring cooler weather.
