Rain

Rain falls on a windshield near Harker Heights on Wednesday morning.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

After a hot and very dry summer, substantial rain fell over the Killeen area Wednesday morning, and more precipitation is expected through Saturday.

Rain chances should climb to as high as 70% over the next couple of days, which could bring with it anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Some isolated areas may see heavier rainfall through Saturday.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.