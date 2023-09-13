After a hot and very dry summer, substantial rain fell over the Killeen area Wednesday morning, and more precipitation is expected through Saturday.
Rain chances should climb to as high as 70% over the next couple of days, which could bring with it anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Some isolated areas may see heavier rainfall through Saturday.
The air was also noticeably cooler on Wednesday, with temperatures in the 70s throughout the day.
High temperatures through Saturday may hover in the mid-80s — much lower than the temperatures of 100 or more that were commonplace this summer — the driest and one of the hottest on record.
Wednesday’s precipitation measured only around 0.04 inches, though that reading came from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, which is what National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bonnette called the downside of readings like that.
Because the National Weather Service only has two measurement stations in Killeen — Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and Skylark Field — the totals are not entirely representative of the amount of rain that fell across the entire city.
Through Wednesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has measured 13.25 inches of rain this year, according to Bonnette. It is better than last year’s 9.41 inches during the same time period, but still a far cry from average. Through September, the normal rainfall amount is 23.4 inches, Bonnette said.
Because of two consecutive years of exceptional drought conditions, lake and river levels have suffered.
Despite the rain, levels at Belton Lake are lower than they were Tuesday. The lake was reportedly 56.9% full on Wednesday afternoon, down from 57% on Tuesday.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake had similar numbers, measuring at 58.1% full on Wednesday, down from 58.2% full on Tuesday.
Water flow from the Leon River — which flows into Belton Lake — and from the Lampasas River — which flows into Stillhouse Hollow Lake — were slow, according to data from the Brazos River Authority.
Near Gatesville, the Leon River flowed at a rate of around 2 cubic feet per second, and near Ding Dong, the Lampasas River measured no flow, though the river was flowing at a rate of around 8 cubic feet per second near the city of Lampasas.
Temperatures are also expected to stay below 90 through the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s.
From June through August, 2023 was the second-hottest summer on record for Killeen — second only to 2011 — according to Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
For the three-month period, the average temperature was 87.9. In 2011 it was 88.2. Dunn explained that the average temperature factors the high and low temperature throughout the day.
The average high temperature throughout the summer registered at 100.3 degrees, just shy of the 101.2 average during 2011.
The average overnight low temperature this summer was also the second warmest on record. This year’s average low measured 75.5, while it was 76.2 in 2010.
